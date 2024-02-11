Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.56. The company had a trading volume of 257,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,853. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $167.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average of $150.86. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

