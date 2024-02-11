Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Trimmed by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.39. 822,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.59. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

