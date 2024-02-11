Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,188. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

