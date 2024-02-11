Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 428,152 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,802,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $246.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

