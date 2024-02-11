Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. 2,347,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,250. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

