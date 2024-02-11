Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

