Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 28,521 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 458.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,297 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,797,000 after acquiring an additional 956,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after acquiring an additional 797,176 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 449,897 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 654,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 116,816 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.18. 278,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

