Vectors Research Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $31,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE RIO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.