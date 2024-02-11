Vectors Research Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Best Buy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.60. 1,532,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

