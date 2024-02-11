Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $855.76. 394,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $859.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $812.38 and a 200 day moving average of $778.07.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

