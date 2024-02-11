Vectors Research Management LLC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $132,163,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock traded up $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.15. 2,083,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $279.64 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.31.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

