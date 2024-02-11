Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,398. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,558. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

