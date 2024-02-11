Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 741,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,175,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,039 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

