Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 2,056 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,607,000 after purchasing an additional 529,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,818,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 278,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 244,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 298,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,011. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.70.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.