Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 51,123 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,624,000 after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

