Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $249.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,983. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $251.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

View Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.