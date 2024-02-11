Vectors Research Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 778,772 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

