VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 73.5% of VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MELI traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,742.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,862. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,800.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,643.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,436.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

