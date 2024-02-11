Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $250.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

