Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

