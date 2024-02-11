Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $9,884,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 164,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

