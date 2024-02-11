VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stake Cut by VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. reduced its position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,774 shares during the period. VTEX makes up about 4.6% of VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in VTEX were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in VTEX by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VTEX by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 525,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 91.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VTEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

VTEX Price Performance

VTEX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.65. 138,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. VTEX has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

VTEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.