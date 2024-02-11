W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up 3.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 536.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after purchasing an additional 377,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW traded up $10.92 on Friday, reaching $959.01. 237,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,449. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $852.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $771.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

