Wabash National Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wabash National in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.65%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Wabash National by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

