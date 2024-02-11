Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,666 shares of company stock worth $9,033,380. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $188.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.19. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $190.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.62.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

