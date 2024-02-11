Wealth Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Paychex were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after buying an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,896,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,130,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after buying an additional 505,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

