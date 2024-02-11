Wealth Alliance Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $522.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

