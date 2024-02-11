Wealth Alliance Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

