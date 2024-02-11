Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,901,000 after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after buying an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.17. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.