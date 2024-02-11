Wealth Alliance Sells 638 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Diageo were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 28.3% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.53.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

