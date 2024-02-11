Wealth Alliance Sells 9,497 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Energy Transfer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,251 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 231,520 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

About Energy Transfer

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.87%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

