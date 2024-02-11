Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cameco were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after acquiring an additional 713,888 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 156.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 22.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 506,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 94,046 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ opened at $44.06 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

