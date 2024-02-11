WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $17,646,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $4,635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,533.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 738,799 shares during the period. Bwcp LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 158,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at $20,909,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

