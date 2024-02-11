WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,677 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

