Weil Company Inc. Has $5.46 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 295.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,455,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $175.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average is $155.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

