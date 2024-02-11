Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $36.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 over the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

