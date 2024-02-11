Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $134.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LEA. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.22.

Lear stock opened at $134.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.19. Lear has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lear will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

