Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

