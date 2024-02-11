Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $43.00 at TD Cowen

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WERN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after buying an additional 812,563 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 582,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $19,974,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

