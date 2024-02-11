Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.68

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $6.76. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 153,481 shares changing hands.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.