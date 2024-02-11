WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.900-16.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. WEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.90 to $16.40 EPS.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $212.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $213.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in WEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

