WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.90 to $16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.900-16.400 EPS.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $212.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $213.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEX by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

