WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.1 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.900-16.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $212.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day moving average of $189.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $213.61.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in WEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in WEX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

