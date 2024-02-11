William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.89.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after purchasing an additional 342,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after purchasing an additional 724,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

