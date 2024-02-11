Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.99. 1,003,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,782. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.98. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,167,242. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

