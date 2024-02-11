Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $271.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $272.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,782,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $87,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

