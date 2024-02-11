WisdomTree, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

WisdomTree has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.