Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $654,523.36 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,667,358,352 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,667,358,352.171387 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07891053 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $423,506.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

