XRP (XRP) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001095 BTC on major exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $28.83 billion and approximately $747.35 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.
About XRP
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,912,526 coins and its circulating supply is 54,506,969,135 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars.
