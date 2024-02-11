ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,963,000 after purchasing an additional 586,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,628,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

